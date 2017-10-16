Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro Review: A Costly Dual-lens Affair

In 2013 the word ‘selfie’ was named the word of the year and now taking selfie has gradually become part of our modern life. Over a period of time, the phenomenon of clicking selfie gained cultural significance too. While its importance is still debatable, selfie oriented smartphones have taken a huge leap of faith, especially with dual-lens front cameras. After the flagship Zenfone 3 series, Asus has joined the selfie phone bandwagon with its latest offering- Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro. Read as we review the latest Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro after a week usage.Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro looks good when compared to the older Zenfoen 3 series. The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro feels fairly smooth and premium. The smartphone displays a metallic unibody and has antenna lines running on top and bottom. The finger sensor which doubles up as the home button is placed at the bottom of the 5.5-inch Full HD display adding extra charm to the smartphone. Both power button and volume keys on the right are conveniently placed for single-handed operation, whereas the SIM card tray is located on the left.The dual-lens front-facing camera can be regarded as the USP of the latest Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro. The main selfie camera on ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro features ƒ/1.8 aperture lens and the latest Sony Exmor RS IMX362 image sensor. ASUS claims to provide superior camera performance with its 'SuperPixel Engine' that controls sensor light sensitivity and reduces image noise. The ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro’s second front facing, 120-degree wide angle camera allows you to capture photos and videos that fit more of your environment into the frame. ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro is able to achieve twice (2x) the light sensitivity of a typical smartphone camera and no doubt these pair of front-facing cameras delivers pleasing selfies for your social needs.In addition to the two front-facing selfie cameras, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro also has a 16 rear-facing camera. The photographs clicked by the rear camera is good in all kinds of lighting condition.Talking about the audio quality of the smartphone, it’s quite perfect for the music lovers. The smartphone features a 5 Magnet loud-speaker powered by an NXP SmartAmp, which ensures you get high devotion audio even at the highest volumes possible. The smartphone packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor along with an Adreno 506 GPU and paired with 4GB RAM, which performs quite well. The smartphone comes with 64GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB by adding microSD card.The biggest drawback of this Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is its price of Rs 23,999. It seems overpriced and one will hesitate while opting for the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro. Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery which offers one-day battery life on average usage. Therefore, if you want to carry your smartphone for the whole day then don’t forget to carry a power bank with you.Though the camera is packed with different features like portrait mode or slow-motion video recording, they are not up to the mark.Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro comes with interesting features such as a dual front-facing camera setup. The look of the smartphone makes it a class apart. But the main problem is, will it be able to woo users in a condition where smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo and Vivo have already made an impression of being selfie oriented smartphone makers.