Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie, Pro Smartphone Series Launched at Rs 9,999
Asus has launched three selfie centric smartphones – ZenFone Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera Version) and the ZenFone selfie.
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie, Pro Smartphone Series Launched at Rs 9,999 (image: News18)
Asus, the Taiwanese consumer electronics brand, has launched the latest generation of Zenfone smartphone series in India. The newly launched series consists of the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro and two versions of the Zenfone 4 Selfie smartphone – one with a single camera setup and one with a dual lens rear camera setup. All three smartphones go on sale on September 21, 2017 and will be available on major e-commerce websites and offline market.
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro
The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is priced at Rs 23,999 and is powered by Android 7 Nougat operating system. The phone has two cameras at the front, one is 24MP and the other is a 5MP camera. The front camera on the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro features f/1.8 aperture lenses and the latest Sony Exmor RS IMX362 image sensor. The camera at the back is 16MP.
[caption id="attachment_1518353" align="alignnone" width="875"] Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie, Pro Smartphone Series Launched at Rs 9,999 (Image: Md Waquar Haider/News18)[/caption]
The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Processor along with an Adreno 506 GPU. The 3000 mAh battery is non-removable and the phone comes with a 5 Magnet loud-speaker which is powered by an NXP SmartAmp aimed to provide high fidelity audio. It is also packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro comes with 5.5-inch full HD display.
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie (Dual Camera Version)
The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie is priced at Rs 14,999 and gets Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. It has a 20MP and an 8MP camera at the front with f/2.0 aperture lenses and a 16MP rear camera setup.
[caption id="attachment_1518383" align="alignnone" width="875"] The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie is priced at Rs 14,999 and gets Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. (image: News18)[/caption]
For smooth performance, it features a Snapdragon 430 Octa-core SoC from Qualcomm and is paired with Adreno 505 GPU. The ZenFone Selfie gets 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The battery on the ZenFone Selfie is 3000 mAh and is non-removable. The display is a 5.5 inch HD IPS LCD unit and has a 74.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie
The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie has been launched at a price tag of Rs 9,999 and comes with Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. As for the camera setup, the ZenFone 4 Selfie is the only model launched among the three that features a single front camera, which is a 13MP unit with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera, on the other hand, is a 13MP.
[caption id="attachment_1518385" align="alignnone" width="875"] ZenFone 4 Selfie comes with a 13-megapixel sensor at front as well as back, both with support for Portrait mode (image: News18)[/caption]
The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 505 GPU aimed at providing a better experience. The ZenFone 4 Selfie is packed with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The battery on ZenFone Selfie is a 3000 mAh non-removable. It comes with 5.5 inch HD IPS LCD and has a 74.2 percent screen to body ratio.
