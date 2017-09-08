Asus Zenfone 4 Series Set For September 14 Launch in India

Asus Zenfone 4 series has seen a range of models added to it by the tech giant. Started with the selfie-centric Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie and Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, Asus has till date, upped the tally to more than 5 editions of the Zenfone 4 series. Now the company looks set to launch some of these variants in India in the coming week.Recent media invites sent out by Asus reveal a September 14 date for the launch of the first Asus Zenfone 4 series smartphone in India. Though it is not clear as to which of the variant will reach the Indian soil first, judging from the order of global launch, Asus may bring the Zenfone 4 Selfie and Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro to India in this launch event. A recent campaign started by the company in India, named #DitchTheSelfieStick, also hints at the same.The global variants of both the smartphones carry a dual camera setup in the front. While the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie carries a 20-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor at the front, the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro comes with a 24-megapixel sensor along with a 5-megapixel sensor on its selfie camera. The Europe variants of the smartphones cost EUR 299.99 and EUR 399.99 for the Zenfone 4 Selfie and Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro respectively. Judging from these, the smartphones might be priced anywhere above the Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 marks respectively.