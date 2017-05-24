Asus Zenfone Live With Real-time Beautification For Live Streaming Launched: Price, Specifications and More

Asus ZenFone Live smartphone has been launched in India at Rs 9,999, at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone will be up for sale starting Wednesday via offline stores and online retailers.

The Zenfone Live was first unveiled in February.

A high point of the Asus ZenFone Live is the hardware optimised, live streaming beautification technology. The Asus Zenfone Live features real-time BeautyLive app, which lets people 'beautify' as they live stream to social media sites.

The smartphone also features duel MEMs microphones for cutting off background noise, and new 5-magnet speaker for better audio output.

The Zenfone Live (ZB501KL) supports dual-SIM (Nano+Micro) and runs ZenUI 3.5 based on Android 6 Marshmallow. It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a Bluelight filter 2.5D curved glass. It packs a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 2GB of RAM. The chipset has not been specified, though.

In terms of camera specifications, the Zenfone Live has a 5MP camera on the front with 1.4 um pixel size, LED flash, auto-focus, and 82-degree field of view. The rear snapper is 13MP with Asus' PixelMaster technology, f/2.0 perture and 5P Largan lens.

The Zenfone Live packs a 2,650mAh battery that Asus says is rated to deliver up to 158.8 hours of standby time, and up to 24 hours of 3G talk-time, and 17.1 hours of Wi-Fi browsing.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. The ZenFone Live measures 141.18x71.74x7.95mm, and weighs 120 grams.