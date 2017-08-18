Asus Zenfone Zoom S With 12X Digital Zoom Unveiled at Rs 26,999

Asus has announced ZenFone Zoom S, which it claims to be the world’s slimmest and lightest 5.5-inch smartphone. The announcement by the Taiwanese tech giant comes as a mark of celebration of the World Photography Day. Asus has embedded a 2.3X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom in the Dual Camera setup of the smartphone. The ZenFone Zoom S is priced at Rs 26,999 and will be available exclusively on Flipkart.ZenFone Zoom S’ dual-camera system consists of two cameras: The main camera with a f/1.7-aperture, 25mm wide-angle main lens paired to a 12-megapixel SONY IMX362 sensor with 1.4µm pixels (1/2.55in sensor size); and a dedicated 59mm, 12-megapixel zoom camera with a 2.3X true optical zoom and 12X of total zoom. Supportive camera technology includes SuperPixel camera for light sensitivity, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), 4K video recording capability at 30fps, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF and more.As for its specifications, the Zenfone Zoom S sports a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 X 1080) AMOLED display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 14nm processor and carries a 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to a whopping 2TBG. The Zenfone Zoom S is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports reverse-charging, meaning, it can be used to charge other devices as well. The device runs the Android 7.0 Nougat OS out-of-the-box.The Asus smartphone sports a full metal body with a fingerprint sensor at the back. It is 7.9 mm thin and weighs 170-grams. The Zenfone Zoom S will be available in two colours - Navy Black & Glacier Silver.