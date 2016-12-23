Asus ZenWatch 3, With HyperCharge Tech, Launched at Rs 17,599

After months of announcing the ZenWatch 3 at IFA, Taiwanese brand Asus has taken the wraps off its smartwatch. The Asus ZenWatch will be exclusively available on e-Commerce site Flipkart.

The ZenWatch 3 is available at a price of Rs 17,599 and Rs 18,999.

Asus ZenWatch 3 packs in a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and has a stainless steel casing. It features HyperCharge technology, which is said to charge the device 60 per cent in 15 minutes.

The Asus ZenWatch 3 features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that has 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection from scratches. The display resolution is 400X400 with a pixel density of 287 ppi. It also has an activity tracker that would help achieve fitness goals.

Asus ZenWatch 3 has been launched in two colour variants - Gunmetal and Silver with three strap options, which are: the rubber Brownish Grey strap and the Dark Brown stitched Italian leather strap that is costlier.