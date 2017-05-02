Baahubali 2 Emerges as the Highest Grossing Film on Paytm Movies

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which has been on a record-breaking spree, has emerged as the highest grossing movie on Paytm Movies. The film has been experiencing a strong demand in over 3,500 screens across 520 cities in India. This is more than any other movie on Paytm.

The company is expecting the frenzy to continue in the second week of the film's release, with gross collections likely expected to cross Rs 100 crore on Paytm alone.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has opened to a great run at the box office and the film is running to houseful shows across the country from day one. In the wake of the film's success, Paytm has experienced an eight times surge in overall traffic in the opening week and accounted for more than 30 percent market share to the Hindi version’s opening weekend.

It has also leveraged its massive supply chain of regional theaters, with tier II and tier III theaters accounting for more than 60% of the movie’s overall business.

The multilingual film, Baahubali 2, has Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead and had hit the big screen on April 28. The movie is available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, the movie is a sequel to Baahubali – The Beginning.