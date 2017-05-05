X

Baahubali 2 Leaked Online: 'Dangal' Fiasco Continues to Haunt Bollywood

Updated: May 5, 2017, 9:02 AM IST
Baahubali 2 Leaked Online: 'Dangal' Fiasco Continues to Haunt Bollywood
Official poster of Baahubali 2.

Baahubali 2 has been all the rage over the internet since its launch last week. Though everyone has been trying to know why Katappa killed Baahubali, there are some who go to extremes and over the law to know the truth.

While you might have shed a few bucks to watch the movie, the blockbuster was leaked online as well for a short while. The movie was leaked online on the site dailymotion.com before it was removed due to a breach of Terms of use of the website.

In a similar incident, a Pakistani user had previously leaked the Bollywood superstar, Aamir Khan's movie 'Dangal' on Facebook. The movie had already reached 4 lakh views before it was removed from the social media website.

It seems that with the rise of social media, pirates have found new avenues to reach their goals. With such acts of cyber crime occurring repeatedly, filmmakers and cyber security experts need to figure out a solution to safeguard their content from getting spread around for free.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 1:06 AM IST
