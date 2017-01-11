BankBazaar Launches New Features to Help Users Manage Finances

BankBazaar.com, the Personal Finance marketplace backed by Amazon, has unveiled new features on its Android App to further help users manage their finances.

In the new Personal Finance section, a user views a real-time snapshot of their aggregated balance across multiple savings accounts and transaction history of individual bank accounts.

Most people use more than one bank account, which makes it difficult to keep track of transactions and balances. For this, BankBazaar.com displays consolidated information in one single interface.

Customers can view a personalised summary of their consolidated bank balance from the Home Screen itself, with the option to view bank-specific balances too.

They can also use the app to update their balance in real time. In addition, the app also tracks credit card spends, due & minimum due amounts corresponding to the billing cycle.

All this is done after the user signs in using their Google or Facebook login credentials.

Rati Shetty, CPO and Co-founder, BankBazaar.com says, “We’ve simplified everyday banking transactions and accessibility to the right financial products together in one simple, secure, unobtrusive application.”

According to BankBazaar.com, the app helps the user in three ways:

1. Enhance savings: The app provides a direct window into a user’s financial health and will help a user get a better handle on over-expenditure and better budgeting.

2. Schedule payments: The app keeps track of a user’s credit card billing cycle with reminders to pay their bill on time.

3. Easy credit access: The app delivers the best loan and credit card offers with the added convenience of instant approval, real-time application status tracking and a paperless process.

The new feature update is combined with the app’s existing features such as EMI calculators, IFSC search, application tracking etc.

