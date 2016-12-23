Baxi Ties up With MobiKwik For Cashless Trips

Domestic mobile wallet platform MobiKwik and on-demand bike taxi company Baxi on Friday announced a tie-up to offer trips to customers using digital transaction.

The partnership allows customers to add cash to their MobiKwik wallet through "Baxi buddies" instead of transferring from bank accounts or credit cards.

"Our association with Baxi Taxi is another step to serve users after demonetization of high-value currency notes. Now with MobiKwik, our customers can have a hassle-free bike ride," said Mrinal Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, MobiKwik, in a statement.

Gurugram-based Baxi is planning to expand to nearly 50 new cities in 2017, thus giving a fillip to MobiKwik's expansion plans, as they can penetrate smaller cities using on this partnership.

"By partnering with MobiKwik, we hope to bring the cashless economy to many more cities and towns across the country," added Ashutosh Johri, Co-founder, Baxi.

