Beam Smart Badge: Now Wear GIFs Through This Customisable Digital Badge

American startup Beam Authentic has made a smart pin badge with an AMOLED screen that can be customized via an accompanying app. Beam is essentially a customizable digital badge that can be worn on clothing or attached to a bag or satchel. It can display absolutely any image on its 400x400 pixel interactive display. Wearers can use an accompanying application, available to download from Google Play and the Apple App Store, to load and configure images, whether photos, drawings, slideshows or GIFs.The badge's internal memory can store around a hundred images, or "beams", that can be shared with contacts. Beam effectively brings social media into the physical world, allowing wearers to communicate, share images and express their feelings offline. The manufacturer announces battery life of two days for this product, depending on screen brightness settings.Note too that the badge has a panic button for use in the event of an emergency or accident. The user holds down the button for around 10 seconds to send an SMS alert and GPS location details to contacts entered via the app. Beam is sold online at beamauthentic.com priced $99 and is currently available to order in the USA and Canada.