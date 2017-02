Belgium Investigates Failed Cyber Attack After Airport Bombing

Belgian prosecutors on Thursday said they are investigating a cyber attack on Brussels airport's website the night after it was bombed by Islamists, following an admission by a U.S. youth that he had targeted the website remotely.

While they said his bid was not motivated by Islamic extremism and failed to disable the airport's website, the investigation shows how Belgian authorities are cooperating with U.S. counterparts to investigate the attacks last March.

It is part of the wider net cast after suicide bombers killed 32 people in coordinated attacks at Brussels Airport and the city's metro system in March 2016.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation searched a house in Pittsburgh and questioned an American minor who admitted to trying to disrupt the airport's website, Belgian federal prosecutors said in a statement.

