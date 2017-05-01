BenQ EX3200R 31.5-Inches Curved Monitor Launched For Rs 39,500

BenQ has launched their 31.5 inches curved monitor - EX3200R. The monitor sports a refresh rate of 144Hz and a curvature of 1800R to increase the field of view.

The high refresh rate coupled with the AMD FreeSync technology aims to provide convenient movie-watching as well as gaming.

In addition to the 144hz high refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology, the EX3200R offers customizability to gamers via pre-set game modes, which can also be adjusted to suit the gamers’ preferences.

The Cinema Mode on the EX3200R automatically fine-tunes the colour settings in video footage.

BenQ’s Flicker-free technology eliminates flickering at all brightness levels. BenQ Low Blue Light Technology is designed to filter out harmful blue light, diminishing eye fatigue and irritation.

The BenQ EX3200R is available for Rs 39,500.

