'Best IT Startup of India' Awarded to BHIM Developer-Lucideus

Lucideus, an IT risk assessment and digital security services provider, on Tuesday bagged the government's 'Best IT Startup of India' award.

Lucideus is behind the security for BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) app -- an Aadhaar-based mobile payment platform.

Also read: Sony Takes $1 Billion Writedown On its Movie Business

The company bagged the award under the IT and ITES (IT-Enabled Services) category at the National Entrepreneurship Award 2016 organised here by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

"I hope we will be able to further inspire and inculcate a technology-enabled start-up eco-system that will solve the on-ground problems of 1.2 billion Indians," said Saket Modi, CEO Lucideus.

The event was attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy and senior officials.

Also read: Digital Advertising Expected to Cross Rs 255 Billion Mark in 2020