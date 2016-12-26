Bezel-less Nubia Z11, N1 to Go on Sale on Amazon India from Today
nubia Z11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 6GB of RAM. (Image: Amazon.in)
Chinese smartphone maker nubia's 'Bezel-less' smartphone nubia Z11 and another device nubia N1 will be available on Amazon in India from December 26.
Priced at Rs 29,999, nubia Z11 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 6GB of RAM, has 64GB of internal storage and sports 16-megapixel rear-facing camera with Sony IMX298 sensor.
The second device, N1, is priced at Rs 11,999 and is equipped with nubia's NeoPower technology and a massive 5,000mAh battery.
The device sports a 5.5-inch full-HD screen, and features 13MP rear and front camera, runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based nubia 4.0 UI and supports a hybrid dual-SIM slot.
Both the smartphones will be available starting 12 noon on Amazon from December 26.
"We are excited to announce the availability of our newly-launched nubia Z11 and nubia N1 which offer a differentiated experience to our consumers for their active lifestyle and ready to mark a new chapter for nubia in India," said Eric Hu, Country Manager, nubia India.
