Bharti Airtel Jumps on Tata Mobile Unit Deal
The "debt-free (and) cash-free" deal with Tata Teleservices will boost Bharti Airtel's subscriber base by over 40 million, and increase its airwaves in India.
Bharti Airtel Jumps on Tata Mobile Unit Deal (Image: Reuters)
Shares in Bharti Airtel, India's top telecoms network operator, rose as much as 7.5 percent in early trade on Friday, a day after it announced the acquisition of the Tata conglomerate's consumer mobile business almost free of charge. The "debt-free (and) cash-free" deal with Tata Teleservices will boost Bharti Airtel's subscriber base by over 40 million, and increase its airwaves in India. Bharti shares were up 5.5 percent at 0345 GMT, outpacing a 0.35 percent gain in the NSE index. Shares in Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, a unit of Tata Teleservices, rose 9.1 percent.
Watch: Honor 9i Review | The Quad Camera Smartphone | Feat TheUnbiasedBlog
Watch: Honor 9i Review | The Quad Camera Smartphone | Feat TheUnbiasedBlog
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Long Way to Go But Showed the World India Can Play Football: Sanjeev Stalin
- Sharmila Accepts Excellence in Cinema Award, Wants Women To Bag Stronger Roles
- Diwali 2017 – Top Discounts And Offers on Cars: Maruti, Renault, Honda And More
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer