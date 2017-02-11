BHIM iOS App Launched by NPCI

The iOS app of Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) has been finally launched by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The app can be used with other Unified Payment Interface (UPI) applications and bank accounts.

To use it, one needs to download the app from an App store and register their bank accounts and set up a UPI pin for the account. The mobile number is the payment address and one can start transactions immediately.

The new app is expected to minimise the role of plastic cards and point of sale machines. The app will eliminate fee payments for service providers like MasterCard and Visa, which has been a stumbling block in people switching to digital payments.

The app can be used to send and receive money through smartphones. Money can also be sent to non UPI supported banks. Bank balance can also be checked through the app. Currently Hindi and English are supported in the app, with more languages coming soon.

List of supported banks:



Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank, Central Bank of India, City Union Bank, DCB Bank, Dena Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, South Indian Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Syndicate Bank, TJSB, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India, United Bank of India, Vijaya Bank, Yes Bank Ltd, City Union Bank