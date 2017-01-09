BHIM UPI App Records 10 Million Downloads: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday disclosed that the recently launched BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) mobile application has recorded 10 million downloads.

The Prime Minister said the mobile-based application, launched to promote digital transactions, achieved the 10-million-downloads-mark within a span of only 10 days.

"Delighted to know that in a span of 10 days there have been over 10 million downloads of the BHIM App. BHIM App has made transactions faster and easier, thus making it popular among the youth. The App is also beneficial for traders," an official statement cited the Prime Minister as saying.

"The BHIM App is a fine example of Make in India and how technology is being effectively used to end the menace of corruption and black money."

On December 30, 2016, Prime Minister Modi had launched the BHIM mobile app.

At that time, the Prime Minister had said that BHIM app -- a re-branded version of UPI (Unified Payment Interface) and USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) -- will promote and make digital transactions easier.

