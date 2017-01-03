BHIM UPI App: Unable to Make Payments? Here's What You Should do

Within just three days of the launch of BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) on Android, the app recorded three million downloads and have enabled over five lakh transactions. The simplicity of BHIM and UPI is actually confusing users who are otherwise used to the tedious process of online banking.

Several users have recently complained that they were unable to make payments or actually use BHIM for transactions after completing the simple initial registration Every time they tried to pay someone, they were greeted with a persistent “Transaction Failed” error. So, if you are facing the same problem, here is what you should do.

After the BHIM app has identified your bank details and has made all the setup automatically, you will need to reset the UPI Pin to get started.

-Enter the BHIM after providing you PIN.

-Go to “Bank Account” under the My Information header.

-Tap on Reset UPI PIN

-Provide card details

-Enter new UPI PIN for the particular account.

-After this is done, close the app.

The next time when you enter the app, use the old PIN to access BHIM. But to make payments you will need to use the new UPI PIN. You should be able to make transactions after this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2016, introduced BHIM to the entire nation as a new year’s gift to enable seamless cash transactions.

Named after the architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, BHIM is a simplified payment platform designed to make Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and USSD payment modes simpler and usable across feature phones and smart phones.

BHIM is interoperable with other Unified Payment Interface (UPI) applications and bank accounts.

(With IANS inputs)