Bingo V200 VR Box Launched For Rs 649
Bingo V200 VR Box features an adjustable pupil distance mechanism. (Image: Bingo Technologies)
Consumer electronics accessories player Bingo Technologies on Monday launched its first smart virtual reality (VR) Box "Bingo V-200" at Rs 649.
The newly-launched device features an adjustable pupil distance mechanism.
It also allows to adjust the position of the spherical resin lenses by moving the button.
Also read: Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus Matte Black Coating Chipping Off?
"The ‘Bingo V-200 VR' blends rich viewing experience with comfort seamlessly, making it a compelling proposition for first-time buyers," said Abhinaya Pratap Singh, Marketing Manager, Bingo Technologies Pvt Ltd, in a statement.
The device is compatible with iOS, Android and Windows smartphones with screen sizes ranging from 4.7-inch to 6-inch.
The Bingo V200 VR Box is available in black and white mixed colour combination at leading online platforms.
Also read: Moto G5 Plus Smartphone Revealed Before MWC Launch
Recommended For You
- News18 Movie Awards 2017: Nominees For Best Supporting Actor
- Happy Valentine's Day: Mush-Free Movies to Watch While Celebrating the Day of Love
- 2017 Honda City Facelift Launched at Rs 8.49 Lakh
- Happy Valentine's Day: 30 Love Melodies That Define Romance in Bollywood
- 'Virat Kohli Evolution Result of New Found Love'