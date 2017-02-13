Bingo V200 VR Box Launched For Rs 649

Consumer electronics accessories player Bingo Technologies on Monday launched its first smart virtual reality (VR) Box "Bingo V-200" at Rs 649.

The newly-launched device features an adjustable pupil distance mechanism.

It also allows to adjust the position of the spherical resin lenses by moving the button.

Also read: Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus Matte Black Coating Chipping Off?

"The ‘Bingo V-200 VR' blends rich viewing experience with comfort seamlessly, making it a compelling proposition for first-time buyers," said Abhinaya Pratap Singh, Marketing Manager, Bingo Technologies Pvt Ltd, in a statement.

The device is compatible with iOS, Android and Windows smartphones with screen sizes ranging from 4.7-inch to 6-inch.

The Bingo V200 VR Box is available in black and white mixed colour combination at leading online platforms.

Also read: Moto G5 Plus Smartphone Revealed Before MWC Launch