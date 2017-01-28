»
1-min read

BlackBerry Dual SIM Budget Android Smartphone Surfaces

News18.com

First published: January 28, 2017, 3:51 PM IST | Updated: 35 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
BlackBerry Dual SIM Budget Android Smartphone Surfaces
According to latest leak, BlackBerry B100-1 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC. (Image: Twitter)

BlackBerry's budget Android smartphone - the BB100-1 with a 5-inch screen will be launched this year.

Read more: Vodafone May Join Hands With Idea Cellular

According to latest leak, BlackBerry B100-1 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and with this handset BlackBerry will debut its first dual SIM smartphone.

Read more: Xiaomi Mi6 May Have Ceramic Body, Dual-edged Curved Screen; All You Want to Know

Moreover, it is being said that the BlackBerry B100-1 will have 4GB RAM, which is unlikely considering that it would a budget smartphone.

Read more: NASA Displays Apollo 1 Hatch After 50 Years of Fatal Fire

The BlackBerry B100-1 is expected to be manufactured, distrubuted and promoted under the newly-made joint agreement PT BB Merah Putih. The license agreement stated that the new venture would make and promote BlackBerry-branded handsets running on BlackBerry's secure Android software in Indonesia.

Read more: Stop BSNL's App-based Calling Service: Cellular Operators to TRAI

A few more rumoured specifications of the BlackBerry B100-1 are as follows.

1.4GHz Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor
5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
13MP rear snapper with LED Flash
8MP front camera
4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
3000mAh battery
4GB RAM with 32GB internal storage; memory expanded up to 128GB with microSD
Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
Dual SIM support

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.