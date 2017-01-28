BlackBerry Dual SIM Budget Android Smartphone Surfaces

BlackBerry's budget Android smartphone - the BB100-1 with a 5-inch screen will be launched this year.

Read more: Vodafone May Join Hands With Idea Cellular

According to latest leak, BlackBerry B100-1 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and with this handset BlackBerry will debut its first dual SIM smartphone.

Read more: Xiaomi Mi6 May Have Ceramic Body, Dual-edged Curved Screen; All You Want to Know

Moreover, it is being said that the BlackBerry B100-1 will have 4GB RAM, which is unlikely considering that it would a budget smartphone.

Read more: NASA Displays Apollo 1 Hatch After 50 Years of Fatal Fire

The BlackBerry B100-1 is expected to be manufactured, distrubuted and promoted under the newly-made joint agreement PT BB Merah Putih. The license agreement stated that the new venture would make and promote BlackBerry-branded handsets running on BlackBerry's secure Android software in Indonesia.

Read more: Stop BSNL's App-based Calling Service: Cellular Operators to TRAI

A few more rumoured specifications of the BlackBerry B100-1 are as follows.

1.4GHz Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

13MP rear snapper with LED Flash

8MP front camera

4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

3000mAh battery

4GB RAM with 32GB internal storage; memory expanded up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM support