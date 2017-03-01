Blackberry Keyone First Look Video: The Perfect QWERTY Android Smartphone?

Blackberry launched its latest flagship smartphone at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona. Blackberry Keyone was launched as the latest flagship device by Blackberry with a 4.5-inch display screen along with a Qwerty keyboard.

The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system.

Blackberry Keyone Qwerty. (Image: News18.com/ Siddhartha Sharma)

Blackberry comes with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB. It houses a 3505 mAh Lithium-ion battery with QuickCharge 3.0.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera with features like phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash. The front includes an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

Blackberry Keyone Rear. (Image: News18.com/ Siddhartha Sharma)

The best features to look out for in the smartphone is the software that comes with it. Blackberry is known for its security encryptions and is highly preferred by professionals for the same reason, e.g. The President of US.

Blackberry Keyone is expected to be available across the globe starting April.

Blackberry Keyone Front Camera. (Image: News18.com/ Siddhartha Sharma)

Blackberry Keyone Rear Camera. (Image: News18.com/ Siddhartha Sharma)

Key Specs

Processor: Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625, Octa-core 2.0 GHz

OS: Android 7.1 Nougat

Display: 4.5 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen (1080 x 1620)

Memory: 32 GB, 3 GB RAM; expandable up to 256 GB

Camera: Rear: 12 MP, f/2.0

Front: 8 MP, 1080p

Battery: Li-Ion 3505 mAh battery

