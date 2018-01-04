Optiemus Launches BlackBerry KEYone Limited Edition Black in Bangladesh

Optiemus Infracom Limited, today announced its entry into the Bangladesh market with the launch of BlackBerry KEYone limited edition black. Optiemus signed a licensing deal with BlackBerry in February 2017 to design, manufacture and distribute BlackBerry branded smartphones in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. After launching the BlackBerry KEYone limited edition black in India and Sri Lanka, Optiemus has partnered with CPL, the concern of Union Group, a business conglomerate in Bangladesh, to handle the distribution and retail operations of BlackBerry smartphones.BlackBerry KEYone limited edition black is the first BlackBerry-branded device locally manufactured by Optiemus Infracom under the licensing agreement. The device will be available for Pre-booking starting 4th to 21st January.In terms of specs, Blackberry KEYone runs the latest Android Nougat and comes with a special Spacebar which doubles as a fingerprint scanner. It offers a 4.5-inch display in 3:2 aspect ratio. The BlackBerry KEYone Android phone is also powered by the DTEK app, which was first released with the Priv. The KEYone comes with BlackBerry Hub. All messages are unified in one inbox. BlackBerry KEYone comes with the latest version of Android Nougat.Android 7.1 Nougat4.5-inch scratch-resistant IPS LCD display (1620 x 1080p)Qualcomm Snapdragon 6253 GB RAM12MP rear, Sony IMX378 sensor, 4K video, f/2.08MP front camera32 GB + microSD3,505 mAh (non-removable)Quick Charge 3.0