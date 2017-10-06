BlackBerry 'Krypton' Now Revealed as 'Motion' Android Smartphone in a Leak
BlackBerry was speculated to launch its next Android smartphone as BlackBerry krypton. A recent leak now reveals that the smartphone might instead be named as 'BlackBerry Motion'. Read to know more about the upcoming BlackBerry device.
BlackBerry Motion. (Image: Evan Blass/ Twitter)
BlackBerry ‘Krypton’ Android smartphone has long been a topic of speculations on the internet. A recent render leak of the smartphone by noted tipster Evan Blass has now provided more insights into the upcoming BlackBerry smartphone. As per the leak, the device will carry the name ‘BlackBerry Motion’ instead of the anticipated ‘Krypton’ and will sport an all-screen front, skipping on BlackBerry’s signature Qwerty keypad.
A look at the rendered image reveals a home button right below the display that carries the BlackBerry logo and is also expected to carry a fingerprint sensor. Two physical buttons, in addition to the volume rockers, can be seen on the right panel of the smartphone, one of which seems to be the power button while the other a dedicated action key for launching the music player or other similar tasks. The bottom bezel of the smartphone sports a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and an audio grill towards the right.
The BlackBerry Motion was previously listed on the US FCC under the ‘Krypton’ tag. The listing revealed a Snapdragon 625 SoC for the smartphone, along with a 4GB RAM, a Full HD display and a 4000 mAh battery. It is also likely that the smartphone will carry the suite of BlackBerry apps, as is the custom with every BlackBerry device.
Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP14 | Apple iPhone 8, 8+, X, Isuzu D-Max & More
