BlackBerry Motion With 5.5-Inch Full-Touch Display, 4000 mAh Battery Unveiled

BlackBerry Motion has been finally unveiled by TCL as its latest Android offering. The highly anticipated BlackBerry smartphone is being showcased at the GITEX Tech Week in Dubai and unlike most of the BlackBerry devices, it sports a full touchscreen instead of a Qwerty keypad. Other highlights of the smartphone include a 4000 mAH battery and a suite of security apps by BlackBerry. In terms of specifications, the BlackBerry Motion comes with a 5.5-inch HD display with 720x1280 pixel resolution and a DragonTrail Glass protection on top. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 2TB using external microSD.The BlackBerry Motion runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which comes with Quick Charge 3.0 support. The optics on the smartphone include a 12-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash and a video recording capability of 4K at 30fps.On the front, the device houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera that also carries selfie flash. The smartphone also offers USB Type- C and a dual SIM connectivity.In addition to these specs, the BlackBerry Motion comes with BlackBerry's own suite of security apps, as the DTEK security suite and features FIPS 140-2 Full Disk Encryption, Google Play for Work and Android for Work support. The BlackBerry Motion is also IP67 water resistant and carries a fingerprint sensor at the front and a 'smart convenience key' on the right which can be used to launch the most used app by the user based on their location.For now, the BlackBerry Motion has only been launched for the Middle-East countries at a price of $460 as per reports. There are no confirmed dates for the smartphone's arrival to India.