BlackBerry Revenue Slides, Posts Another Quarterly Loss
A Blackberry smartphone. (Image: REUTERS)
BlackBerry Ltd posted another loss and a 47.3 percent fall in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as the software growth it is relying on failed to make up for shrinking handset sales and lost service fees.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a net loss of $117 million, or 22 cents a share, on revenue of $289 million. A year ago, it reported a net loss of $89 million, or 17 cents a share, on revenue of $548 million.
Excluding one-time items, the company said it earned 2 cents a share.
