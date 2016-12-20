BlackBerry Revenue Slides, Posts Another Quarterly Loss

BlackBerry Ltd posted another loss and a 47.3 percent fall in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday as the software growth it is relying on failed to make up for shrinking handset sales and lost service fees.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a net loss of $117 million, or 22 cents a share, on revenue of $289 million. A year ago, it reported a net loss of $89 million, or 17 cents a share, on revenue of $548 million.

Excluding one-time items, the company said it earned 2 cents a share.

