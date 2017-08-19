Blue Whale Challenge: Microsoft India Gearing up to Enforce Ban

In response to the recent ban announced by the Indian government on the Blue Whale suicide challenge, a top-level executive of Microsoft India has confirmed, in an exclusively interaction with News 18, that Microsoft India is already gearing up to enforce the ban and an official announcement can be expected very soon. The executive also confirmed that Microsoft India has already received the notification from the government regarding the ban.The Ministry, led by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, had recently issued instructions to internet platforms, including Google India, Facebook, WhatsApp, Yahoo India, Instagram and Microsoft India, to identify and immediately remove links to Blue Whale Challenge and all other similar games.The order points out that the action on the part of Google, Facebook etc is called for since "the administrator of the game uses a social media platform to invite/incite children to play this game, which may eventually lead the child to extreme steps for self-inflicting injuries, including suicide."The order also asks the internet platforms to report to police and other law enforcement agencies about the proponent of this game.The Blue Whale challenge targets kids in difficult situations and are mostly lonely and depressed. Family and friends need to come together to help such kids. If you know or hear about some kids in difficult times, try not to ignore but talk instead. If your kids are in boarding schools, keep constant connect with them to know of their overall well-being.The Blue Whale Challenge game starts with the “player” writing ‘YES’ on his/her hand with a razor. The player needs to send an image of this ‘YES’ to the curator. As this game mostly targets school going kids, guardians, friends or near ones should keep a close watch of early signs. Cut marks on lips, razor scratches on hands should be considered seriously. Just be observant. Note: We have come across several social media accounts showing signs of following the Blue Whale tasks with pictorial evidence. The images clearly showcase that the initial cut marks can be easily seen on the victims arms, legs and lips. So, beWatch out for kids listening to weird psychedelic music or someone waking up at odd hours.The signs are very similar to someone looking at suicide or self-harm. The concern over here is that the Blue Whale Challenge serves as a platform to connect people with suicidal tendencies and speeds up the end-result in a well-designed ‘50-steps to death’ game.1. Carve with a razor “f57” on your hand, send a photo to the curator.2. Wake up at 4.20 a.m. and watch psychedelic and scary videos that curator sends you.3. Cut your arm with a razor along your veins, but not too deep, only 3 cuts, send a photo to the curator.4. Draw a whale on a sheet of paper, send a photo to curator.5. If you are ready to “become a whale”, carve “YES” on your leg. If not– cut yourself many times (punish yourself)6. Task with a cipher.7. Carve “f40” on your hand, send a photo to curator.8. Type “#i_am_whale (rus. #я_кит) in your VKontakte status.9. You have to overcome your fear.10. Wake up at 4:20 a.m. and go to a roof (the higher the better)11. Carve a whale on your hand with a razor, send a photo to curator.12. Watch psychedelic and horror videos all day.13. Listen to music that “they” (curators) send you.14. Cut your lip15. Poke your hand with a needle many times16. Do something painful to yourself, make yourself sick17. Go to the highest roof you can find, stand on the edge for some time.18. Go to a bridge, stand on the edge19. Climb up a crane or at least try to do it20. The curator checks if you are trustworthy21. Have a talk “with a whale” (with another player like you or with a curator) in Skype22. Go to a roof and sit on the edge with your legs dangling23. Another task with a cipher.24. Secret task25. Have a meeting with a “whale”26. The curator tells you the date of your death and you have to accept it27. Wake up at 4:20 a.m. and go to rails (visit any railroad that you can find)28. Don’t talk to anyone all day29. Make a vow that “you’re a whale”30-49. Everyday you wake up at 4:20 a.m., watch horror videos, listen to music that “they” send you, make 1 cut on your body per day, talk “to a whale.”50. Jump off a high building. Take your life.