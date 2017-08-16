Blue Whale Challenge: Police Probe Youngster's Death in Kerala

While the Centre has launched efforts to tackle the problems posed by 'The Blue Whale challenge' by ordering the removal of all internet links to the online game, Kerala Police have begun a probe into the death of a local teenager. The police action came after the Class XI student's parents, who live on the city outskirts, registered a complaint earlier this week that their 16-year-old son committed suicide on July 26 by hanging as he was hooked on to the game.The parents said a probe was needed to find out the reason for their son's death and blamed the online game for taking his life. The boy's mother told police that he had downloaded the game last year and despite their reprimands had refused to not play the game. She said the teenager started behaving indifferently and was always engaged in weird activities.The Cyber Police said they have seized the teenager's mobile phone and started the probe even though they are yet to reach any definite conclusion. The Centre has directed technology giants, including Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and Yahoo, to remove all links that direct users to the game, which allegedly claimed the life of a Mumbai teenager Manpreet Singh Sahani last month."Instances of children committing suicide while playing Blue Whale Challenge have been reported in India. It is understood that an administrator of the game uses a social media platform to invite/incite children to play this game, which may eventually lead the child to extreme steps for self-inflicting injuries, including suicide," a letter sent by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, made available on Tuesday, read.