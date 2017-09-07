BookMyShow Adds Music Streaming, Digital radio in Jukebox

BookMyShow had recently launched its audio entertainment offering—Jukebox. The platform has now introduced a wide variety of digital audio shows on its platform. In addition to downloading favourite songs, Jukebox will now enable its listeners to listen to curated BookMyShow original audio shows and licenced content.This marks BookMyShow’s entry into non-music entertainment providing listeners comprehensive audio entertainment options across categories including Horror, Sports, Bollywood, News and Business, Kids, Comedy, Music, Entertainment (story-telling, drama, mystery etc.), History, and Mythology & Devotion. Together this will offer over 2000 hours of on-demand content to Jukebox listeners for free.“Jukebox is the only service allowing its users to download the content and listen to it offline, without any fee,” said a release.BookMyShow had earlier acquired Nfusion for its robust tech platform and an experienced team, which provided a fillip to BookMyShow’s audio entertainment offerings.