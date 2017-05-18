Bose Introduces New Revolve Bluetooth Speakers starting at Rs 19,900

Bose today introduced its new Bluetooth speakers -- the new SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve+ priced at Rs 19,900 and Rs 24,500, respectively.

The new Revolve speakers come in a cylindrical shape and a single-piece aluminum enclosure along with dual-opposing passive radiators with a powerful transducer which is positioned face-down and come in two colors – Triple Black and Lux Gray.

“When SoundLink first hit the market, it took the industry by storm," said Glenn Gomes-Casseres, director of products for Bose wireless speakers. “We didn’t want to make small improvements to the audio that made it famous. We wanted the difference to be so dramatic, that it would take just one song to hear the best sound you’ve ever heard from a little speaker -- all over again.”

Also Read: Samsung Z4 With Dual Back Covers Launched For Rs 5,790

The new range of speakers also has a patented acoustic deflector and an added pressure trap to eliminate distortion.

Both the speakers feature an IPX4-rating to withstand spills, rain, and pool splashes and rugged durability to survive dings, drops, and bumps. It also comes with a quarter-twenty thread at the bottom for easy mounting on a tripod for listening in the yard or an outdoor party.

Weighing 1.5 pounds, the Revolve is 6-inch long and provides up to 12-hours of battery life. The Revolve+ is slightly bigger and weighs 2 pounds and provides up to 16-hours of play time. Both devices can be paired with NFC, feature plain-language voice-prompts for fool-proof set-up, and integrate microphones to use as a speakerphone, or with Siri and Google Assistant.

Also Read: Sony MDR-XB950B1 Review: Extra Bass You Can Celebrate