Bose QuietComfort 35 II Review: The Noise-Free Music Will Get You Hooked

Bose came up with the second edition of its QuietComfort 35 headphones in the latter half of this year. To recall, the mentioned pair of headphones were widely appreciated to be one of the best Bluetooth headphones available in the market at the time. Building on this, Bose has now improved upon the functionality of the headphones by introducing a dedicated button for Google Assistant in the QuietComfort 35 II. The highlight still remains the same though – the top-notch active noise cancellation, which the first edition gained the global spotlight for. With all these features, just how good are the new Bose QuietComfort 35 II and are they worth their price tag, we find out in this review after a month’s experience with the headphones.Bose easily took care of all the essentials for an attractive pair of wireless headphones with the QuietComfort 35 II. They are way lighter than most, have easily got the ‘cool’ factor going with their design and are as comfortable as any headphones could be. If you are hooked onto music as much as us and use your headphones for a duration anywhere similar (this is easily close to 10 hours a day), the first thing you would appreciate about the QuietComfort 35 II is the lightweight built. With just over 235 grams of weight, the QuietComfort 35 II can be carried around all day easily after a short ‘getting used to’ period of 1 or 2 days.Bose has gone with the first model’s design for the QC 35 II and for all the good reasons. The headphones are ergonomic, durable and just as comfortable as one can expect. Soft leather lining at the crown, plush synthetic leather ear cups with enough room for the ears and optimum extendable length, all add to the comfort. Bose claims to have used Alcantara - the soft covering material used in yachts and high-end automobiles – in the headphones’ making for added comfort. The built is not just focussed upon the comfortability though, the headphones are just as durable as well, with metal covering on top and enough stretch-ability to cruise through a stress test. The ear cups are also removable, which is helpful while cleaning the headphones every once in a while.The Bluetooth connectivity is appreciable, with next to no lags with any decent smartphone. The connectivity kicks in as soon as Bluetooth of both the devices is switched on, eliminating the need to pair the headphones every time. The Bluetooth connectivity stays good for at least 50 feet of distance, after which it tends to fade a little.Bose claims a battery life of 20 hours with the headphones. In reality, the headphones easily deliver close to 18 hours of music playback. In case you are low on battery, Bose also offers a 2.5mm to 3.5mm cable for a battery-free use of the headphones. A more impressive feat, however, is that the headphones are really quick to charge. From nil to full, they take about an hour to charge while a quick 15 minutes charge can get you going for the next couple of hours easily.Focussing upon the USP of the headphones, the QuietComfort 35 II offer best-in-class noise cancellation. There are three levels of ‘active noise cancellation’ on the headphones and once you get used to eliminating the noises from your music experience, there is no turning back. While the sound experience might arguably be the best, the noise cancellation on these leaves no room for doubt to rank the headphones on the top. It is so good, that one has to be careful as to where the headphones are being used. One cannot just be jaywalking on the road while wearing these.The new addition to the series is the Google Assistant support on the QuietComfort 35 II. The same ‘Action button’ which is used for switching up/ down the noise cancellation, can be used to call the Google Assistant to perform any task through voice commands. The list of tasks can range from playing music, receiving texts and practically any other task that one can perform through the smartphone using Google assistant. The ease of use of bringing up your own voice assistant at a click of a button is a huge add-on for an on-the-go person.While the sound quality on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is by no means a substandard experience, it is, in some way, limiting. Bose is known to monitor the ‘thump’ in the sound quality of its headphones to protect the users from the harmful effects of a blasting bass. At some level, this comes out as restrictive for many hard-core bass fans when compared to other headphones like Beats by Dre and Sennheiser. If we were to boil this down as per users, a pop/ rap or even a rock lover will adore the experience on the QuietComfort 35 II, while a metal head might find something missing.Bose QuietComfort 35 II are unarguably the best noise cancellation wireless headphones available out there. While the sound quality might be limiting in some factors, the active noise cancellation and the Google Assistant support pushes it right to the top rank. Priced close to Rs 30,000 in India, Bose QuietComfort 35 II is every bit of a good deal for hardcore music aficionados who would not want any disturbing element to interfere with their music experience. However, for those already on the QuietComfort 35, the Google Assistant should be your sole reason for an upgrade if you decide to go for it.