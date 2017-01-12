Bose SoundTouch 300, LifeStyle 600, 650 Home Entertainment Systems Arrive in India

Bose Thursday took the wraps off its home entertainment systems-- SoundTouch 300, Lifestyle 650 and Lifestyle 600 in India.

Bose, for the first time, has introduced the smallest satellite speakers, called OmniJewel satellite speakers that promise to deliver 360 degree sound, alongside the Lifestyle 650 and lifestyle 600.

A bass module and a centre channel are included that are made of brushed and anodised aluminium. The console is curved and has been accented with impact- resistant polished glass.

The console is beautifully curved and gives an impression that it is floating above a surface.

The glass can handle a fall from four feet, it was learnt.

The Lifestyle 650 and lifestyle 600 apply QuietPort technology, ADAPTiQ for acoustics and 4K pass through with six HDMI ports.

The Lifestyle 650 and the Lifestyle 600 would start retailing in India at a price of Rs 3,99,999 and Rs 2,99,999 respectively.

In terms of connectivity, the Lifestyle 650 has WiFi, Bluetooth enabled with NFC and is also compatible with SoundTouch systems.

The SoundTouch 300 features WiFi, Bluetooth enabled with NFC for quick pairing that will make streaming Pandora and Spotify easy and will cost Rs 69,000.

The SoundTouch 300 is made of a perforated wraparound metal grille and on top is impact resistant glass. It measures 97.8x10.8x5.7 cm and promises to deliver a virtual 5.1 sound experience.