Bose Updates Its Headphones, Adds Google Assistant And Noise Control Settings to QC35

Bose today announced its iconic QC35 II will be the first headphone to offer seamless voice access to your Google Assistant. It also now comes with settings to control the noise around you.The QC35 II noise-cancelling headphones have all the performance and features of the original QC35. They deliver the same industry-defining noise cancellation, audio performance, and up to 20 hours of battery life the company claims. The same controls remain on the right earcup – audio volume, and the multi-function button for incoming calls and accessing Siri. And now, there’s a new Action Button on the left earcup to connect to your Google Assistant – without having to grab your phone, unlock it, and find the app.Bose and Google worked together on the exclusive experience in the QC35 II, making it the first integration of Google Assistant in a headphone. Press and hold the Action Button, and your own personal Google is ready to help – no waiting, looking, swiping, or typing. Just start talking, and your Assistant will help you manage your music and get things done – like play a playlist or a favourite song by a favourite artist, and add appointments to your Google calendar. It can help you stay connected – from simple things like making a call, to notify you about incoming messages, events and reminders, and reading them back to you. And it can answer questions and find information – so you can check a score, the latest headlines, whether your flight is on time, what movies are playing downtown – and more.Bose’s proprietary microphone system picks-up voices with remarkable accuracy, so commands are understood. And in a fraction of a millisecond, Bose active noise cancellation dramatically aims to eliminate unwanted sounds around you – so whether you’re in a crowded airport terminal, on a busy city sidewalk, or a subway platform at rush-hour – you only hear your Assistant or your music, brilliantly reproduced.Like its predecessor, the QC35 II’s noise cancellation is fully activated when the headphone is on, but the Bose Connect App now lets you choose to keep it on (high), turn it down (low), or disable it completely (off). The Connect App also lets you change the Action Button’s functionality, so you can control the noise settings from the earcup when you want, and switch back to your Google Assistant when you want.The QC35 II noise cancelling headphones will be available starting today in black and silver, priced at Rs 29,363. The QC35 II’s Action Button will access Google Assistant in the markets where Google Assistant is available; in other markets, the Action Button will control noise settings only. The QC35 II noise cancelling headphones will be sold at Bose retail stores, Boseindia.com and authorised Bose dealers.