BPL 'Voice One' Smart Speaker to Bring Amazon Alexa Experience to India by Early 2018

BPL has announced that the Indian home brand will bring its first smart speaker with Alexa, in cooperation with Amazon, to customers in India in early 2018. With this announcement, BPL aims to be the first Indian brand to bring the Alexa experience to its customers. Branded as BPL Voice One, the speaker comes as the result of a partnership between BPL and leading technology major Amazon. BPL Voice One will be made available on Amazon.in exclusively.BPL Voice One will connect to Alexa-cloud-based voice service- to play music, set alarms and timers, provide information, check calendar, weather, sports scores, manage to-do and shopping lists, control smart home devices, amongst others. The compact speaker will also aim for an immersive and crisp audio output. With this speaker, BPL will aim to enhance the consumer experience by providing a voice-based assistance to users instead of the regular touch devices.With in-built microphones and noise cancellation, the BPL Voice One is a voice-controlled speaker designed to be controlled entirely by the user’s voice. This smart speaker will enable its users to have access to an extensive number of skills that Amazon has planned for India. Several Indian and global developers are building skills for use on Alexa.BPL’s speaker is in the prototype stage and will be released after specific tests that are in process. BPL is yet to announce the price of the speakers.Speaking on the company’s foray into this revolutionary technology, Manmohan Ganesh, COO, BPL Limited said, “Our relationship with Amazon has been engaging and insightful and we do believe that through Alexa Voice Service we will continue to give our customers the perfect mix of innovation and reliability in a brand.”