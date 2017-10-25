BPL 'Voice One' Smart Speaker to Bring Amazon Alexa Experience to India by Early 2018
BPL has announced Voice One, India's first Amazon Alexa powered speaker set for an early 2018 launch.
BPL has announced India's first Amazon Alexa powered speaker set for an early 2018 launch. Representative Image. (Image: AFPrelaxnews)
BPL has announced that the Indian home brand will bring its first smart speaker with Alexa, in cooperation with Amazon, to customers in India in early 2018. With this announcement, BPL aims to be the first Indian brand to bring the Alexa experience to its customers. Branded as BPL Voice One, the speaker comes as the result of a partnership between BPL and leading technology major Amazon. BPL Voice One will be made available on Amazon.in exclusively.
BPL Voice One will connect to Alexa-cloud-based voice service- to play music, set alarms and timers, provide information, check calendar, weather, sports scores, manage to-do and shopping lists, control smart home devices, amongst others. The compact speaker will also aim for an immersive and crisp audio output. With this speaker, BPL will aim to enhance the consumer experience by providing a voice-based assistance to users instead of the regular touch devices.
With in-built microphones and noise cancellation, the BPL Voice One is a voice-controlled speaker designed to be controlled entirely by the user’s voice. This smart speaker will enable its users to have access to an extensive number of skills that Amazon has planned for India. Several Indian and global developers are building skills for use on Alexa.
BPL’s speaker is in the prototype stage and will be released after specific tests that are in process. BPL is yet to announce the price of the speakers.
Speaking on the company’s foray into this revolutionary technology, Manmohan Ganesh, COO, BPL Limited said, “Our relationship with Amazon has been engaging and insightful and we do believe that through Alexa Voice Service we will continue to give our customers the perfect mix of innovation and reliability in a brand.”
Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP17 | Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross & More
BPL Voice One will connect to Alexa-cloud-based voice service- to play music, set alarms and timers, provide information, check calendar, weather, sports scores, manage to-do and shopping lists, control smart home devices, amongst others. The compact speaker will also aim for an immersive and crisp audio output. With this speaker, BPL will aim to enhance the consumer experience by providing a voice-based assistance to users instead of the regular touch devices.
With in-built microphones and noise cancellation, the BPL Voice One is a voice-controlled speaker designed to be controlled entirely by the user’s voice. This smart speaker will enable its users to have access to an extensive number of skills that Amazon has planned for India. Several Indian and global developers are building skills for use on Alexa.
BPL’s speaker is in the prototype stage and will be released after specific tests that are in process. BPL is yet to announce the price of the speakers.
Speaking on the company’s foray into this revolutionary technology, Manmohan Ganesh, COO, BPL Limited said, “Our relationship with Amazon has been engaging and insightful and we do believe that through Alexa Voice Service we will continue to give our customers the perfect mix of innovation and reliability in a brand.”
Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP17 | Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross & More
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Shares First Photo of Asin Thottumkal-Rahul Sharma's Baby Girl
- Kangana Ranaut Raises The Bar For Airport Outfits With Her Recent Choices
- Upcoming Royal Enfield 750 Interceptor – All You Need To Know
- Gayle Left Masseuse in Tears After Cricketer 'Exposed Himself': Court
- Aandhi to My Name is Khan: Films That Ran Into Trouble Due To Political Reasons