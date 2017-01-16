Brainwavz Launches Two Headphones Starting From Rs 4,199
Brainwavz launches two new headphones: B100 and B150. (Image: Brainwavz)
Hong Kong-based audio company Brainwavz Audio on Monday launched new 'B Series' of headphones in India. The devices -- B100 and B150 -- are priced at Rs 4,199 and Rs 7,499 respectively.
Both the headphones come with a single balanced armature that has been tuned to produce a well-rounded sound, focusing on reproducing clear vocals with a controlled bass, the company said in a statement.
Coming with a two-year warranty, B100 features over-the-ear design headphone and has a frequency response of 15 Hz-22 kHz.
B150 is ideal for those looking for a balanced and detailed sound signature, the company said, adding the devices were available at Brainwavzaudio.in and Amazon.in.
