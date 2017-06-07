Bring Clarity Over GST Rates For Printers, MAIT Asks Finance Ministry

The Manufacturer Association of Information Technology (MAIT), the apex body representing India's IT hardware, training and R&D service sectors, on Tuesday asked the Finance Ministry to bring clarity over the tax slabs levied on printers, monitors and IT accessories under the GST regime.

According to MAIT, new tax slab for printers and monitors, which are subject to 28 percent, should be omitted to ensure that printers are subject to tax at the rate of 18 percent which is closer to the rate such devices are taxed today.

"The Finance Ministry immediately needs to clarify anomaly in tax slabs in printers, projectors and monitors. All of these items along with IT accessories such as data cables collectively should be taxed at 18 per cent to make 'Digital India' successful," said Nitin Kunkolienker, President of MAIT, in a statement.

Given that a fitment exercise has been undertaken by the government to arrive at the rate of GST applicable on various products, MAIT said, the fitment rate on printers is at a maximum of 18.5 percent (excise duty of 12.5 percent and VAT of 6 percent).

"Accordingly, the rate of GST on printers should be around 18 percent," the IT body said.

The GST rate document states: "HSN 8443 -- Printing machinery used for printing by means of plates, cylinders and other printing components of heading 84.42; other printers, copying machines and facsimile machines, whether or not combined; parts and accessories thereof 18%".

"HSN 8443 -- Printer, photo copying, fax machines, ink cartridges 28%," the document adds.

According to Raj Kumar Rishi, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP Inc. India, the company is happy with the GST implementation.

"The implementation of GST is a truly path-breaking reform for the businesses in the country and this is going to significantly boost the economy and aid growth," Rishi told IANS.

As per the current tax norms, the taxes on printers are close to 18 per cent.

"However, there is ambiguity in the new tax slabs announced by GST council as printers figure both in 18 per cent and 28 per cent slabs. Hence, we request for clarification on the tax slabs and would urge the Government to keep the tax at 18 per cent in line with the existing structure to continue with the digitisation efforts," Rishi noted.

According to Nitin Gupta, General Manager (Corporate Division), Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, levying a hefty 28 percent tax on printers will have a detrimental effect on the office automation industry, particularly when the country is spearheading the digital revolution in the globe.

"We are awaiting further clarity on the ambiguity whether the rate of tax is 18 per cent or 28 per cent on MFPs (multi-functional printers) and other printers. As per the tax slab of effective tax rates issued by GST council, printers and MFPs should fall under 18 per cent and not to be taxed at 28 per cent," Gupta told IANS.