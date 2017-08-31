British Council Launches myEnglish: An Online English Improvement Course For India

British Council has launched myEnglish - English improvement course - combining the flexibility of online study with the power of interactive live online classes. myEnglish is a six-week course developed for individuals who wish to improve their current level of written and spoken English. The online course comprises multiple modules that will be delivered by British Council teachers with internationally-recognised English language and online teaching qualifications and experience.myEnglish has been designed to improve fluency, accuracy and confidence in English through interactive, sociable and fun lessons with clear objectives. myEnglish uses teaching methodology based on the latest research in language learning to help students improve their English and progress through different learning levels. The programme offers a total of nine courses, available at three language levels for participants at different level of language proficiency. Each course is conducted over a period of six weeks, with a total duration of 50 hours of study per course. myEnglish uses proven and tested learning methodology that ensures effective learning and both fluent and accurate use of the language by the participants.myEnglish classes are delivered over Zoom – a low bandwidth consuming video-conferencing platform – easily accessible from desktop, laptop, smartphone or tablet. The applicants are first required to take a short online level check followed by a consultation with one of the teachers, to identify the right course before registration. This online blended course will be available to adult learners across India from September 23rd at a fee of Rs 8,800 inclusive of taxes.