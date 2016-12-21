BSNL DataMail: Here's How to Get Free Email IDs in 8 Indian Languages

Now BSNL broadband users will be able to open an email ID via DataMail Android app service in eight Indian languages. DataMail is free and can be downloaded on any Android or iOS device.

A few months back, Government of India had launched .भारत (Dot Bharat) domain in Indian languages to increase the reach of internet users by providing domain names in their own language so as to cover over 70% of the country’s population living in the rural and remote areas.

“BSNL is also known for its network in the rural and remote India, especially in 2G and 3G data. Launching free linguistic Email address service for its millions of customers is another strong step in fulfilling the dream of digital India taken by the Govt. of India Enterprise, BSNL,” said a release.

As per Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators Report (April-June, 2016) released by TRAI, total internet subscribers in India is about 350.48 million which is just about 30 percent of the country’s population. So, about 70 percent of the population is not having access to the internet and most of these belong to rural India.

On the other side, Indian languages account for less than 0.1 percent content on world wide web. Also, over 89 per cent population is non-English speaking and unable to read and communicate via email as the language utilised to communicate is English. The most spoken languages in India in 2016, according to our analysis based on secondary data, are approximately Hindi (544.39m), Bengali (107.60m), Telugu (95.40m), Marathi (92.74m), Tamil (78.41m), Urdu (66.47m), Gujarati (59.44m), Kannada (48.96m), Punjabi (37.55m), Assamese (16.98m). The total of the population using these key languages comes about 1147.95m that is a larger share of the current population in India.

Here’s how to use this:

1. BSNL broadband customers can use DataMail app which is free to be downloaded from any Android or iOS system through their respective play store.

2. User will have to select the language in which they want his/her email address.

3. Insert the mobile number

4. Select the checkbox ‘I am a BSNL broadband Customer’

5. Insert BSNL broadband number with STD code

6. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number

7. Type the desired Email address in your own language

DataMail is the world’s first email service supporting Indian languages. You can use it to get an email id like संपर्क@डाटामेल.भारत.