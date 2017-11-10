Tech
BSNL Ties up With Fibre Home to Manufacture Telecom Equipment

BSNL has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fibre Home Pvt. Ltd. to jointly start manufacturing telecom equipment and optical fibre cable in BSNL factories.

IANS

Updated:November 10, 2017, 4:15 PM IST
BSNL Ties up With Fibre Home to Manufacture Telecom Equipment (photo for representation)
State-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fibre Home Pvt. Ltd. to jointly start manufacturing telecom equipment and optical fibre cable in BSNL factories. BSNL has seven telecom factories with a large manpower (around 1,600) and elaborate infrastructure. The telecom factories are manufacturing several customer-end equipments and testing tools for internal consumption of BSNL.

"This agreement will help India get high-quality telecom equipment at reasonable cost and will also reduce deployment time. BSNL always strives hard to fulfil government dreams by adopting workable and practical programmes like this," said BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava. Fibre Home (parent company of Fibre Home India Limited) has one of the largest telecom manufacturing bases in China. It is manufacturing equipment at the transport layer and access layer of telecom network.

The MoU between the two companies is expected to bring telecom manufacturing technology and expertise to India.

