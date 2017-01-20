Budget 2017: Intex CFO Expects Incentives on Make in India Mobiles

Domestic mobile manufacturer Intex Technologies expects the government to provide a stable policy to further promote ‘Make in India’ mobile phones.

“As an industry, we expect a long-term and stable policy on mobile manufacturing in India. The industry has huge potential and can support government initiatives like 'Make in India' with highly technical products if focused. Incentives to create sufficient technical manpower will lay the foundation of a strong and robust manufacturing base in India,” said Rajeev Jain, CFO, Intex Technologies.

Highlighting the need to have clear R&D policies, Jain said, “A clearly laid out research and development policy is necessary to succeed in a highly technical industry like ours and will help bring component manufacturing base in India to save precious foreign exchange.”

The recent demonetisation drive also highlighted the need to increase the reach of affordable smartphones in the country to boost cashless transactions. “To create a truly inclusive digital economy, affordable mobile handsets or consumer durable items up to certain value should be given a concessional duty treatment. The mobile handset industry is a fast growing Industry and has today become an imperative in our everyday life. Today, India is quickly moving towards digital economy and mobile banking for which smartphones will play a crucial role in supporting this vision,” added Jain.

