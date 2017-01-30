Budget 2017: Uber India Expects Tax Rebates, One-Click Payments

The Indian arm of world’s largest transportation network company, Uber India, expects the government to provide more measures of smooth digital transactions for its users in the 2017 budget.

“We hope that the government announces measures that can ease the friction experienced by users while executing digital transactions. While the efforts of the government on this front are laudable, we would like to see an enabling framework that allows innovative and seamless solutions to be operationalised for digital transactions. This would include permission to allow merchants and/or card networks to authenticate digital transactions in the background while providing users the ease of a one-click payment" says Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Head of Public Policy, Uber India.

The company also expects tax rebates and other forms of concessions, as she adds, “as a fledgling industry which has already created hundreds of thousands of economic opportunities across the country, we would hope for concessions in the form of tax rebates under the proposed GST regime. This would be imperative for sharing economy players such as us to realise the market potential in India and contribute to India’s growth story.”

