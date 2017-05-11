Build 2017: Microsoft Unveils Its Mixed Reality Motion Controllers

Microsoft showcased its Motion Controllers for Mixed Reality headsets during the second keynote of Build 2017. Microsoft also announced Mixed Reality headsets for developers from Acer and HP for a price of $299 and $329 respectively. However, only developers from US and Canada can pre-order them at Microsoft Store.

"We are keeping our promise to deliver a new mixed reality experience for everyone at an affordable price point. Today we announced Acer will sell a Windows Mixed Reality headset and motion controller bundle priced at $399 this holiday," said Terry Myerson, Executive Vice President, Windows and Devices Group.

The motion controllers requires no markers and will not work with HoloLens. The controllers are when paired with the Mixed Reality headsets will offer "precise and responsive tracking of movement in your field of view using the sensors in your headset."

Windows Mixed Reality motion controllers

"There is no need to install hardware on the walls around you. We created the controllers as a high quality and comfortable input device with the same ease of set up and portability as our headsets. Our partners plan to market and sell these controllers on retail shelves this holiday," according to Myerson.

Microsoft also announced a Windows 10 Creators Fall Update later this year along with a new design system called Microsoft Fluent Design System to deliver intuitive, responsive and inclusive cross-device experiences.

(Disclaimer: The author is in Seattle covering Build 2017 on the invite of Microsoft.)