Canada's Competition Bureau Closes Two-year Apple Probe
The watchdog launched a probe into Apple's business practices in December 2014. (Image: AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE LOPEZ)
Canada's Competition Bureau on Friday said it had not found sufficient evidence that Apple Inc had engaged in anti-competitive conduct, closing a two-year investigation into the iPhone maker.
Read more: Newly Launched BHIM App is Not Free; Here is Why
The watchdog launched a probe into Apple's business practices in December 2014 to investigate allegations the company's Canadian unit had used anti-competitive clauses to force domestic operators to sell rival devices at higher prices than they otherwise would have and restricting how they could market and sell iPhones.
Read more: Vodafone Users Will Get Unlimited Data For 1 Hour; Here is How?
"The Bureau did not find evidence to suggest that the Apple terms resulted in a significant effect on competition," the antitrust watchdog said in a statement.
Recommended For You
- True leaderDhoni Saved Me From Getting Dropped Many Times: Kohli
- dethronedSania Mirza Wins Brisbane Women's Doubles Title But Loses No.1 Rank
- The Tell-all bookWhat Led to Om Puri's Separation From His Wife Nandita
- Ignis' special emojiPrior to Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch, Twitter Releases Ignis Emoji
- #PowerfulThis Woman's Poem On Bengaluru Mass Molestation Is Winning The Internet