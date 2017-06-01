Canon Announces EOS C200 Digital Cinema Camera

Canon has announced a new addition to the company’s Cinema EOS range - the EOS C200 digital cinema camera, which makes possible the on-camera recording of 4K video in MP4 and the new Cinema RAW Light1.

This third generation Canon Cinema EOS camera has a new 8.85 MP CMOS sensor along with a new Dual DIGIC DV6 image processor.

It is capable of recording in the new Canon Cinema RAW Light at DCI 4K resolution in 60p/50p (10-bit) or 24p/25p/30p (12-bit).

One can also record in MP4 up to 60p in 8-bit. The new EOS C200 also features Canon's Dual-Pixel CMOS AF for faster focusing with face detection.

Other features of the C200 include ISO 100-102400 sensitivity, in-camera ND filters, dual SD and single CFast card slots.

The company also said that starting the first half of 2018, a free firmware update will be available, to include support for the XF-AVC (YCbCr 4:2:0 8bit) video format used by digital cinema cameras as the EOS C700 /EOS C700 GS PL and EOS C300 Mark II.