Canon India Celebrates 20th Anniversary; Announces 'Vision 2020' With Rs 3500 Crore Growth Target

Canon marked its 20th anniversary in India with a steadfast plan for the country across its enterprise, commercial, consumer and social initiatives.

The company, celebrating two decades in the country, reaffirmed its commitment to India with the announcement of its ‘Vision 2020’, by Noriko Gunji, President & CEO, Canon Singapore and Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India.

Canon India’s Vision 2020 charts its next phase of growth in India. The company, in the next three years, aims to penetrate further in the country with its offerings, augment the photography culture in India and introduce technological advancements across business and consumer products.

Vision 2020 sets a growth target of Rs 3500 crore for Canon India, to be achieved by consistently attaining a year on year double digit growth. The company kick-starts its year-long celebrations to commemorate the 20 years with its business partners, vendors, consumers and employees.

Expressing his delight on the company’s 20 years of remarkable presence in India, Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, “With everlasting commitment of our employees and partners, the company has attained a strong leadership positioning in the Indian imaging industry. 2016 marks yet another successful year for our journey in India, as we register a growth of 9%, with our revenue aggregating to Rs 2348.6 crore.”

Canon has launched several advanced products over the years in both B2B and B2C categories.

Presently, operating 214 CIS (Canon Image Square) stores across 103 cities in the country, the brand envisions to double the count of its CIS stores by the end of 2020.

Through its initiatives like Canon Photomarathon, EOS Nation Seminars and Photography Workshops, the brand would continue to engage and educate customers.

For the inkjet division, the prime focus would be to build greater shelf share in the top resellers and concentrate on expansion to new vertical markets with SOHO & Pro Products.

The Laser segment would strengthen its outreach towards the enterprise and government sector, along with progression towards value products with a focus on customer lifetime management.

Streamlining office processes and maximising business efficiency, the Business Imaging Solutions vertical will be expanding its portfolio in 2017, aligned with the Government’s vision of ‘Smart Cities’.

Taking its products and strategies to smaller towns, the Professional Printing domain (PPP) is strengthening its channel partner’s outreach to double its presence, across the country.

The imaging leader marked its 20th anniversary by unveiling a new logo for the year. By running a digital campaign across the country, the customers were provided with the opportunity to participate in this celebration.

Under its CSR projects with the focus on ‘4E’ comprising of Eye Care, Education, Environment and Empowerment. The company has adopted 4 villages across the country under its flagship CSR programme – ‘Adopt a Village’ and have also partnered with SOS Children’s villages under their ‘Support a Life’ campaign.

As part of this campaign, Canon employees have adopted 187 children to take responsibility of their well being. To promote ‘skill development’ for a skilled India, Canon India has also introduced vocational and Skill development training in their adopted village.

