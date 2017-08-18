Canon India Promotes Imaging Culture With Nationwide Workshops on World Photography Day

Canon India is celebrating the World Photography Day on August 19, 2016, with workshops across the country. Over the years, Canon has been spreading the knowledge of imaging among the audience, through several platforms including Canon Photomarathon, EOS Nation Seminars, Photography Workshops, and Roadshows.In the Southern region of the country, Canon India is connecting with the photography enthusiasts of Infosys Limited Bangalore, wherein a photo walk would be held within their campus premises, later to be followed by a photography quiz and photo contest for the employees.In the Western states, numerous workshops are being organized at the Canon Image Square stores. A wedding photography workshop by photographer Pritesh Rao is being organized in the region. Raigad Photographer & Videographer Association is also organizing a similar wedding photography workshop for shutterbugs in Alibaug.In the North, Photography Workshops are being organized at leading institutes and Photography clubs, corporate houses, along with seven leading colleges of Delhi and Chandigarh, Photo talks and photography competitions are being held at School/Universities.Canon will also be organizing external engagement programs such as a Photography workshop in the East in addition to participating in the Kolkata Photo Festival.