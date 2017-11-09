Tech
Canon Photo Marathon 2017 Comes to Delhi

The grand winner wins Canon Photo Marathon Asia Championship which is an all-expenses paid photography tour specially organized for the grand winners of respective countries.

News18 Tech

Updated:November 9, 2017, 3:28 PM IST
Eighth Edition of Canon Photo Marathon 2017 Comes to Delhi (image: Canon)
Canon’s live photography competition “Canon Photo Marathon” comes to Delhi on November 18, 2017. The annual photo competition brings photography enthusiasts closer, while challenging them to push their boundaries and showcase their photographic creativity through their own perspective. The day-long photo competition offers a memorable experience and attractive prizes for various category winners. The grand winner wins Canon Photo Marathon Asia Championship which is an all-expenses paid photography tour specially organized for the grand winners of respective countries.

When and Where-
18th November’2017
Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Auditorium, Lodhi Road, Delhi

How to participate-
To register online, please visit https://edge.canon.co.in/photomarathon2017/
For on spot registrations please reach the registration desk at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Auditorium at 8:30 am on November 18, 2017.

Registration Fee- INR 500

