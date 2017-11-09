Canon Photo Marathon 2017 Comes to Delhi
The grand winner wins Canon Photo Marathon Asia Championship which is an all-expenses paid photography tour specially organized for the grand winners of respective countries.
Eighth Edition of Canon Photo Marathon 2017 Comes to Delhi (image: Canon)
Canon’s live photography competition “Canon Photo Marathon” comes to Delhi on November 18, 2017. The annual photo competition brings photography enthusiasts closer, while challenging them to push their boundaries and showcase their photographic creativity through their own perspective. The day-long photo competition offers a memorable experience and attractive prizes for various category winners. The grand winner wins Canon Photo Marathon Asia Championship which is an all-expenses paid photography tour specially organized for the grand winners of respective countries.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Indian Consumer App of the Year: Walnut or Swiggy? Vote And Win
When and Where-
18th November’2017
Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Auditorium, Lodhi Road, Delhi
How to participate-
To register online, please visit https://edge.canon.co.in/photomarathon2017/
For on spot registrations please reach the registration desk at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Auditorium at 8:30 am on November 18, 2017.
Registration Fee- INR 500
Watch Video: Exclusive Interview - Chris Jaffe, VP User Interface, Netflix
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Indian Consumer App of the Year: Walnut or Swiggy? Vote And Win
When and Where-
18th November’2017
Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Auditorium, Lodhi Road, Delhi
How to participate-
To register online, please visit https://edge.canon.co.in/photomarathon2017/
For on spot registrations please reach the registration desk at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Auditorium at 8:30 am on November 18, 2017.
Registration Fee- INR 500
Watch Video: Exclusive Interview - Chris Jaffe, VP User Interface, Netflix
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mumbai Remain Ranji Titans With No Equal; Scale Mount 500
- Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde's Ex Romit Raj Praises Her, Says She is Very Intelligent
- Mumbai Playing 500th Ranji Game Highlights Team's Dominance Over the Years
- New 2018 Ford EcoSport – All You Need To Know
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]