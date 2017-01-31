countdown To Budget 2017
Canon Says Difficult to Invest in Toshiba Chip Business
Fujio Mitarai, Canon Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, reacts during an interview with Reuters at the Canon EXPO new technology show in Paris, France, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/John Schults/Files
Investing in Toshiba Corp's chips business would be a difficult proposition for Canon Inc as it needs to prioritise investment for its own growth, the camera and printer maker's chief financial officer said Tuesday.
Company chief Fujio Mitarai said this month the firm was willing to consider support if there was a request from Toshiba because it is important customer, according to a Kyodo news agency interview.
Toshiba said last week it will sell a minority stake in its memory chip business as it urgently seeks funds to offset an imminent multi-billion dollar writedown, adding that its overseas nuclear division - the cause of its woes - was now under review.
