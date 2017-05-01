CAT S60 Review: The Toughest Phone Money Can Buy In India

Let us just start by saying that the phone under review here may not be anything that you have come across till date. Agreed that the iPhones and Samsungs dominate the smartphone industry. The Tom and Jerry tussle between the two are never-ending and while the two decide who is better, there is always a ‘Butch’ in the picture.

Except, the ‘Butch’ in this picture is a ‘CAT’. CAT S60, as it is called, fulfils all the bereft tangents that all the best smartphones available today miss out on, while still managing to keep up with a regular Android users expectations. A little background check – CAT S60 has been designed by Caterpillar Inc., a company known for manufacturing equipment for construction, mining and like. CAT S60 comes as the latest phone in the Cat phones line-up.

So just how does this smartphone fare for an average Indian user? Let’s find out.



