Get CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2017 Directly on Bing.com on June 3

Microsoft has partnered with CBSE Board to provide Class 10th CBSE board results directly on Bing.com. While students can opt to visit the regular CBSE website (cbseresults.nic.in) to get their results but the direct Bing search collaboration will make it easier and faster.

To know your results-- Open bing.com on your smartphone or PC. Type CBSE X 2017 along with your Roll number and hit enter. The results will be displayed directly on the search page and there will be an option to print the results as well.

Students along with their parents across India are looking forward to Class 10th CBSE board results that are going to be announced tomorrow.

If you wish to see the results on the CBSE website, here is what you should do.



* Log on to the official websites cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

* Click on CBSE 10 Board Results 2017 (All Regions)

* Enter roll number/ date of birth/ school code

* Click on 'Save' to download the CBSE Class 10 results 2017

* Take a printout of the CBSE Class 10 results 2017 for future reference.

The Central Board of Secondary Education declared CBSE Class 12 Board Results 2017 on 28th May.

For the 2015-16 session, a total number of 14,99,262 students had appeared for Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE class 10th examination out of which 14,96,066 students appeared for the exam.